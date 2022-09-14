ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Talo and Yazali emerge champions at District level Subroto Mukherjee Football tourney

September 14, 2022
ZIRO- The closing ceremony of Lower Subansiri District level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament for the current year was held today here at Padi Yubee Outdoor Stadium.

The tourney had been flagged off by Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin yesterday for the under-17 Boys and Girls District football championship.

Attending the function as chief guest, PWD Executive Engineer Likha Togu narrated the background of the great Indian footballer Subroto Mukherjee and advised the young budding players to take sports including football seriously as their career option and to practice hard to compete both at state and national levels.

He further informed many Northeast football players like Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chetry and K. Rennedy Singh had etched their names in Indian Football Team and made their careers bright from football. The latest football sensation from Arunachal Pradesh Gyamar Nyikum is also currently doing well and playing for Rajasthan Royals which is very encouraging and proud feeling for all of us, he added.

In the final match of Boy’s section, Talo GHSS beat GHSS Yazali  by 1 goal to nil while in the Girl’s section GHSS Yazali defeated GHSS Talo in penalty shot out by a margin of 3 goals to nil.

Organized by Education Department under the supervision of Techi Tulo, the closing programme was attended among others by Lower Subansiri DAEO, DDSE Tabia Chobin, school principals Taba Nepa and Toko Tubi, DSO Toko Kamin and President all Lower Subansiri Karate Do Association Chuku Saha.

September 14, 2022
