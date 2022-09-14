Arunachal: APSCW conducts one day legal awareness programme at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla

LUNGLA- The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in collaboration with District Administration Tawang conducted one day legal awareness programme today at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla sub division headquarters.

The Chairperson APSCW Kenjum Pakam, Vice Chairperson Nabam Yabi Tad, Members Komna Moidam, Kago T Yasung ,Addl.DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup CDPOs of Tawang Jang and Lungla,PRI members, GBs, members of Women self-help groups and students participated in the programme.

Chairperson APSCW, Kenjum Pakam in her address to the participants said Govt is trying its best to give information on laws and rights pertaining to women through various mediums and government departments. But fight for Women’s right shouldnt be taken as

fight against any man. A fight is not fought only with arms ammunition or violence, this can be fought legally and peacefully. She said

dignity of the work is to be taught to every child,she lauded the Women working in streets crushing stones like a man, a person may be economically poor but should live respectfully. Welldone is better than well said, so we should have helping attitude towards each other. Our small act of kindness can help save someone’s life. The information shared by resource persons today in the programme should be further disseminated to every one in village level by the participants. She discussed about misuse of social media for blackmailing the innocent girls.She further discussed about the important role being played by one stop centres. She encouraged the SHGs to come forward and work for making women economically strong and self reliant.

Addl DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup expressed his gratitude to APSCW for conducting the awareness programme in Lungla sub Division headquarters,and asked the participants to go through the information brochures and booklets distributed by APSCW to know more about laws and women rights.We can effectively implement these laws only if there is good awareness. Law is equal for all but we need to pay special attention to the vulnerable section of society i.e women and children.

Earlier CDPO Lungla Diris Diengdoh in her welcome address expressed her gratitude to the APSCW for conducting the programme at Lungla coinciding with Poshan maah.

CDPO,Tawang Dondup Pema, APSCW vice Chairperson Nabam Yabi Tad, members Komna Moidam, and kago T Yasung also spoke on different topics related to Women and child.