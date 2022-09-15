ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

September 15, 2022
ZIRO-  An awareness-cum-advocacy meeting on PM-TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan) was organized to enlighten the elected representatives of Lower Subansiri District to eradicate TB menace from the District at the Golden Jubilee conference hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

Chairing the meet, DC Bamin Nime adopted one TB patient for additional nutritional support thereby becoming the first ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ of the district. He further enjoined upon grassroots elected representatives to spread the message of TB Mukt Abhiyan in their respective Zilla segments and also urged them to become Ni-kshay Mitras by self-registering at Ni-kshay 2.0 portal.

Earlier, DTO Dr. Hage Nibo made a detailed power-point presentation on PM-TBMBA covering the objective, scope, activity plan, TB patient adoption for additional nutritional, diagnostic and vocational supports by co-operative societies, corporates, elected representatives, institutions, NGOs, political parties and individuals.

ZPC Likha Sangchhore, DMO Dr. Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr. Singpor Rigia and many ZPMs also shared their valuable thoughts to make the District TB Mukt during the open discussion.

The meeting was summed up by TB-HIV&PMDT co-ordinator Mihin Yaza.

