Arunachal

Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

September 15, 2022
PASIGHAT- A PM SVANidhi camp for urban streets vendors of Ruksin Urban town under Additional  District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) Ruksin was formally inaugurated on Wednesday in RWD Circuit House of Ruksin by Ninong Ering, MLA of 37th Pasighat West amidst the presence of  ZPMs, EAC Ruksin, Joint Director, Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, FAO(ULB)-cum-State Nodal Officer ArSULM, State Mission Manager ArSULM, Assistant Engineer-cum-Member Secretary, Additional DUDA Ruksin, Community Organizers of Ruksin,Tezu, UD & Housing Department & PMC.

Welcoming the team, Jacob Tabing EAC Ruksin thanked all the vendors and team coming from Itanagar for the benefits of Ruksin vendors & urged vendors to avail the benefits of the scheme and also enroll themselves with the department for further benefit in long run.

While, Nixon Lego, Joint Director (ULB) spoke in detail about the scheme benefits and he urged all the vendors to avail the benefit of PM SVANidhi scheme by suggesting  vendors be in touch with Additional DUDA Ruksin for availing other benefits too from other CSS scheme being implemented by the department.

Speaking on the occasion Obang Minki, FAO (ULB)-cum-State Nodal officer ArSULM informed all the vendors about the benefit of the PM SVANidhi scheme and the three-level of loan benefits which is being provided in the scheme for all vendors ranging from ₹ 10,000/- first tranche, ₹ 20,000/- second tranche & ₹ 50,000/- 3 rd tranche which need to be repaid in 12,18 and 36 months for 1st, 2nd & 3rd trench of Loan with 7% Subvention in Interest rate were highlighted by his speech. Also, specify the benefits to be provided in near future after due enrolment in the scheme

Aruni Jamoh, ZPM also spoke on occasion and requested the vendors to take maximum benefits from the scheme. Ravi Sharma spoke in detail about the scheme benefits and technical issues related to enrolment and requested vendors to avail the benefit and inform all other vendors also in their surroundings to enroll in the same. He also informed the vendors that Aadhar Card and Pan Card should not have different names as the same is asked in the bank as document proof for sanctioning of the loan cases.

Meanwhile, Ninong Ering extended his thankfulness to all participants who came on short notice to avail the benefit of the program and said this would benefit the marginal section of the society who are doing their petty business & urged all the vendors to avail the benefit of PM SVANidhi scheme and also advised them to be in touch with Additional DUDA Ruksin for availing other benefits too from CSS scheme being implemented by the Department mostly PMAY(U) & SBM(U).

Till the report was prepared a total of 40  vendors applied for the first tranche of loans amounting to ₹ 10,000 on the first day.

