Itanagar: Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar capital police on Wednesday arrested one person and seized suspected heroin weighing 46.82 grams with 39 vials from his possession.

Identified as Chajen Haji, the peddler was arrested from Abotani colony by the Itanagar Anti-drugs squad (ADS) team led by Deputy SP Kengo Dirchi and SI B Pertin, under the close supervision of Additional SP Thutan Jamba, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram informed.

The accused Chajen Haji was arrested when he was likely to take away the consignment from his rented house to some unknown location for delivery, SP added.

The Illegal contrabands seized, sealed packed and searched were conducted in presence of Magistrate and independent witnesses.