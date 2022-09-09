ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

He also cheated people on the pretext of providing licenses for petrol pumps and LPG dealerships under IOCL, the SP said.

September 9, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the state-run IOCL, police said on Friday, PTI reported.

Dipjyoti Das alias Jintu Kumar, the alleged kingpin in the case, was apprehended from Assam, a senior officer said. SIT (Crime) Superintend of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said the accused pretended to be an employee of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and demanded money from several people by promising them jobs at the company’s Noonmati unit in Assam.

He also cheated people on the pretext of providing licenses for petrol pumps and LPG dealerships under IOCL, the SP said.

“It took almost three months to unearth the modus operandi. He duped 31 people of Rs 2.5 crore,” Singh said, adding that the police recovered Rs 7.14 lakh in cash and seized a property.

“We have submitted an application before a court for the liquidation of a three-storied building worth around Rs 1.85 crore in Assam. He developed the apartment with ill-gotten money and the property is registered in the name of one of his relatives,” Singh said.

The SIT also recovered two mobile phones, seven debit cards, a driving licence, a fake identity card of IOCL and other incriminating documents from the possession of the accused, the officer said.

The special police team has detained a few accomplices of the kingpin as they benefited from the scam, he added.

