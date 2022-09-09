ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Gemar Padu awarded with Rashtriya Gaurav Award and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award

September 9, 2022
Arunachal: Gemar Padu awarded with Rashtriya Gaurav Award and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award

AALO-    Gemar Padu s/o Late Kige Padu hailing from Darka Village of West Siang District has been awarded Rashtriya Gaurav Award and Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award by two Delhi based NGOs, International Institute of Success Awareness and India International Friendship Society at a glittering Function in New Delhi.

He is among the three recipients of the Award from the North East, one each from Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Presently Gemar Padu is looking after a stretch of National Highway-13 Project as Assistant Engineer.

In 2021 also he was awarded Bharat Jyoti Award by IIFS, Siang District Award by Deputy Commissioner of Siang District in 2020 and Governor’s Gold Medal in 2017 for his meritorious services.

