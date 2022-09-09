Arunachal Pradesh still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving: Pema Khandu \

RUKSIN- “Indigenous festivals are not only occasions to showcase our rich cultural heritage but an opportunity to strengthen our connect with our roots,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while joining the Solung celebrations at Ruksin here in East Siang district today.

Citing that tribal culture in many countries across the globe have shrunk to the level of being mere tourism material, Khandu lauded that Arunachal Pradesh still has its indigenous cultural heritage alive and thriving.

“What is encouraging is that our youths today are taking pride in their culture, voluntarily participating in festivals like Solung and speaking in their mother tongue. Our identity is in safe hands!” he observed.

While modernity and development is inevitable, Khandu asserted that it should not be at the cost of the state’s rich and varied cultural identity.

He lauded the Adi community for leading from the front when it comes to preserving its culture while embracing development on all fronts.

Reiterating his call for war against drug abuse, Khandu said that the menace is great threat to the future of youths. He urged the elders and youths of area to keep vigil and prevent entry of any kind of abusive substances into Ruksin area.

Talking on development, the Chief Minister said that Pasighat area has witnessed unprecedented development in recent years.

“The Pasighat airport is functional and come this winter, work of the railway line to Pasighat will also commence. Then the rich and organic horticulture and agriculture produces, which abounds in the region, can be transported to markets across the country and beyond,” he pointed.

Khandu assured that the state government is alive to all voices of community and youth based organizations and that the state government is committed to incorporate these in making important policy decisions.

“Arunachal is a diverse state with so many tribes, therefore development of the state depends on equal development of all the tribes. The contribution of each community in policy decisions is important for pan Arunachal development,” he said and asserted that the state government is committed to welfare of each community and development of each district, each constituency.

Khandu announced to sanction funds for construction of a mini-secretariat at Ruksin.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 60 mtr RCC bridge over Sille river on Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road while MP Tapir Gao inaugurated the 22 mtr RCC bridge over Ngorlung river on Mirem-Mikong- Ruksin road.

Meanwhile, Khandu informed that aerodrome license has been granted for operationalization of the Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar and that he will be writing to the Prime Minister’s Office to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do the honour of inaugurating it in October next.

The Solung celebration was also attended by Speaker P D Sona, local MLA Ninong Ering, legislators Kaling Moyong, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, former Ruksin MLA Tatung Jamoh and others.