Itanagar: IMC Corporator remembers Late Kabak Yabi

ITANAGAR: The Unopposed Corporator of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) from Ward No- 12 paid a visit at Nyokum Lapang in city and paid tribute to the statue of Late Kabak Yabi who was popularly known as mother of BJP in Arunachal.

She was accompanied with several Mahila leader from BJP and paid floral tribute and was remembered for her work done for the popularity and spread of party ideology and principle of BJP in various parts of state.

Speaking on the occasion Yakia said she is being remembered for her contribution in making the base of the BJP in state and termed her as a strong lady and due to her inspiration lots of today senior leaders of the state know her works and remember her today.

Recalling the contribution of Late Kabak Yabi, Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha Vice President Kenjum Pakam in her address said she was one of strong lady of the BJP during those days when there was no name and fame of the saffron party in state.

Late Yabi’s husband Late Kabak Mem has contested from the BJP from Raga during 80s for Assembly election from state and made popular the saffron flag in state. and after her several people from state has been began to associate the party and now the party is ruling with full majority. She added.

Late Kabak Yabi will always be remembered for her contribution and dedication toward the party and her dedication would be an inspiration for the party leaders. She further said.

Several family members of Late Kabak Yabi, student leader Kabak Himalaya, Dr. Kapu Soping among others also share their views and fond memories of Late Yabi on the occasion was remembered.

It is to mention that several top mahila BJP leaders from centre has paid visit to the statue of Late Yabi on their trip of state capital on several occasion.

Late Kabak Yabi was very active BJP leaders of state during her tenure. She was state BJP Mahila President from 1997 to 1999, she held several post in BJP and in several social welfare organization. She was also Nyishi folk singer and was very popular among the locals and youths. She survived from 11th April 1964 to 21st May 2016.