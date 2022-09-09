ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis Free: Governor

He urged upon NGOs, corporate houses and also individuals for financial contributions to support dietary requirements of TB patients as prescribed under the Abhiyan.

September 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Put Efforts To Make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis Free: Governor

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Friday volunteered to adopt two TB patients under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu during the day.

Attending the virtual launch of the campaign, the governor volunteered to adopt two TB patients from his personal fund. Launching the campaign, the President highlighted the need for a societal approach to bring together people from all backgrounds to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025.

Also Read-  Army deploys M-777 howitzers in locations along LAC

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system. The governor appealed to the people of the state to generously adopt TB patients and make the campaign a ‘Jan Andolan’ to make Arunachal Pradesh Tuberculosis free.

Related Articles

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards the wellbeing of fellow citizens in health crises and urged upon NGOs, corporate houses and also individuals for financial contributions to support dietary requirements of TB patients as prescribed under the Abhiyan, an official communique said here.

Also Read- Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare also addressed the virtual meet, which was attended by all Governors and Lt. Governors.

Tags
September 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Kaiser-i-Hind, proposed State Butterfly photographed in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Kaiser-i-Hind, proposed State Butterfly photographed in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

September 7, 2022
Arunachal:  250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy celebrated at Tawang

September 7, 2022
Arunachal: govt to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

Arunachal: govt to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

September 7, 2022
Arunachal: 2 day national seminar on faith and identity concludes

Arunachal: 2 day national seminar on faith and identity concludes

September 6, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

September 6, 2022
Arunachal: Leopard straying in Human habitat captured from Wakro town

Arunachal: Leopard straying in Human habitat captured from Wakro town

September 6, 2022
Arunachal Govt to cancel ST certificates of children born to non-tribal men

Arunachal Govt to cancel ST certificates of children born to non-tribal men

September 6, 2022
Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors working under NHM: Alo Libang

Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors working under NHM: Alo Libang

September 6, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly: 3 bills tabled on the opening day of monsoon session

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly: 3 bills tabled on the opening day of monsoon session

September 6, 2022
Arunachal: Foot-based search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

Arunachal: Foot-based search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

September 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button