Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered more than 8o grams of heroin from their possession, police sources said on Tuesday.

In the first instance, Itanagar Capital ‘Complex Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over 44 grams of heroin from them, City SP Jimmy Chiram said.

Also Read- Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

He said, “On receipt of credible information regarding drugs peddling in Banderdewa area, a police team was formed led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Tadu Hassang, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja. They were assisted by Executive Magistrate Ritu Tawe In the operation.

Banderdewa police arrested two persons – Hage Apa (32) from Naharlagun and Karker Gibi (0) from Gensi in Lower Siang district and recovered 37 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 44.9 grams.”

‘Subsequently, a case (No. 50/22) U/S 21(b)/ 27(a) NDPS Act has been registered at Banderdewa_ PS and the investigation taken up, the SP added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

‘Meanwhile, Namsai SP Dr D W Thongon said that on receipt of information that one woman drug peddler had bought some contraband substance from Namsai area and was on her way back to Pasighat, a Namsai Police team led by Dy SP Chera Saban, without wasting time, intercepted the lady at Alubhari Ghat and apprehended her.

Upon search in presence of independent witnesses, the police recovered from her three soap cases containing approximately 4o grams of contraband substance, the market value of which amounts to Rs one lakh, one syringe and some hard cash suspected to be the sale proceeds.

Also Read- 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

‘The SP said, the arrested lady, identified as Santha Tali (26) of Pangeng village in Siang district, is a habitual drug peddler who was previously arrested by East Siang Police in connection with an NDPS case three months ago and was out on bail.

Following her arrest and seizure of the contraband, a case was registered at Chongkham PS ‘under Section 21(b) of NDPS Act and further investigation is on, Dr Thongon said.