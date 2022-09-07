ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: govt to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

September 7, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: govt to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the cash-for-job scam in the education department after completion of an inquiry, the assembly was informed on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The education department had terminated 31 employees but the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court had directed it to reinstate them, education Minister Taba Tedir said.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Ninong Ering during Question Hour, Education  Minister Taba Tedir said that the inquiry on illegal appointments of teachers and multi-tasking staff (MTS) has been initiated against the retired director of school education.

The minister said that Home Secretary C N Longpai, who is the inquiry officer, was directed on August 25 to conduct an inquiry on all the charges framed against the former elementary education director Tapi Gao and to submit the report within 20 days.

Related Articles

The inquiry is under process and action would be taken against the guilty, Tedir said.

While raising the question, Ering said that though the scam surfaced in 2020, the department is yet to table the inquiry report in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The education department had terminated 31 employees but the Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court had directed it to reinstate them, Tedir said.

Tags
September 7, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Search Operation for Tapi Mra and Niku Dao continues

September 4, 2022
Arunachal: Role of community participation vital to preserve nature & environment: CS

Arunachal: Role of community participation vital to preserve nature & environment: CS

September 4, 2022
Arunachal: Despite the bad weather, Search operation for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao went ahead

Arunachal: Despite the bad weather, Search operation for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao went ahead

September 4, 2022
Arunachal: CS wants Ziro to be a most sought after tourist destination place

Arunachal: CS wants Ziro to be a most sought after tourist destination place

September 3, 2022
RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal: Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM Cadre arrested

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM Cadre arrested in Longding

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: No eviction of Chakmas, Deoris without compensation, Ministry informed NHRC

Arunachal: No eviction of Chakmas, Deoris without compensation, Ministry informed NHRC

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

September 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button