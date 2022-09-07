Arunachal:  250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- To commemorate the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy an awareness procession on Women Empowerment was flagged off from circuit house Tawang to District Library, by i/c DC Tawang Rinchin Leta, this morning. DLIO Tawang BK Roy, OC SB Kesang Norbu, teachers and students from Govt Town Secondary school, Tawang participated in the programme.

BK Roy, Dist. Library Information Officer, Tawang in his welcome address to the participants at Circuit house Tawang informed about the aims and objectives of the programme.

Later Ms Tenzin Dolkar, Teacher Govt Town Secondary School, Tawang informed the students about contribution of Raja Ram Mohan Roy in making of modern India, She said that Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought for Women’s right to equality in society, he strongly condemned the SATI system prevalent during those days in Indian Society.

Kesang Norbu, briefed the students about women’s rights and empowerment given to them by the government in every field, he said that we should be proud that Tawang has presently 54 percent Women members in Panchayati raj.

Further encouraging the youths he said histories are created and with hardwork and dedication we can bring change in the society like Raja Ram Mohan Roy did.