Arunachal: Kaiser-i-Hind, proposed State Butterfly photographed in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

ZIRO- Kaiser-i-Hind, the proposed State Butterfly of Arunachal Pradesh was photographed for the second time in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, the first being in May this year.

A four-day recce of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) as a part of the preparation for the forthcoming Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) concluded today. Parts of TWS including Tarin Tiibey Khoke Pass, Pange valley and Diinchi Dintii Padinko were covered in the recce.

The members of Ngunu Ziro, the wildlife staff of TWS and students from Bongaigaon, Assam participated in this recce.

The team check listed 36 species of butterflies and spotted about two dozens beautiful Bhutan Glory fluttering around despite torrential rain.

In addition, a female species of the Eastern Courtier was photographed too. This is for the second time that this rare species has been photographed live, the first one being during the ZBM, 2021.

It may be mentioned that the Ziro Butterfly Meet is an annual event, organized by NgunuZiro in collaboration with the Hapoli Forest Division, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary and the District Administration of Lower Subansiri.

This year, the meet is scheduled from 23rd to 25th September, 2022.