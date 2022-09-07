ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Women Empowerment awareness rally held at Ziro

September 7, 2022
ZIRO- An awareness rally on ‘Women Empowerment’ was flagged-off at the District Secretariat by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime amidst a large gathering of school children from various schools and officials of District Library and Museum.

The rally was organized in commemoration of 250th birth anniversary of pioneer social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy and as part of celebration of India’s Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nime advised the students to learn from the pioneering selfless social works of Raja Rammohun Roy for the cause of women and urged them to keep pace with boys either in academics or co-curricular activities as both the genders had become equal in this 21st century of today.

Around 200 school going girl children took out the rally covering entire Hapoli township.

