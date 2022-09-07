ADVERTISMENT
Assam: Huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives recovered in Sonitpur

Based on intelligence, Sonitpur district police and Indian Army personnel launched a joint operation in a forest area under Missamari police station.

September 7, 2022
GUWAHATI- Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, and explosives in Sonitpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence, Sonitpur district police and Indian Army personnel launched a joint operation in a forest area under Missamari police station.

The team recovered a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives that were hidden underground in a trunk in the forest close to the Belsiri river. The team seized 110 rounds of AK ammunition, 80 rounds of INSAS ammunition, 58 rounds of SLR (7.62 mm) ammunition, 32 rounds of LMG ammunition, and three rounds of 9mm ammunition in the area.

They also recovered one hand-made gun, one factory-made gun, six hand-made pistols, six pistol magazines, two hand grenades, 82 empty cartridges, 15 rounds of live point 22 ammunition, four packets of explosive powder and 25 kg of explosive.

In a press release, Lt Col A S Walia, PRO Defence, Tezpur informed that, 20 Kg of High Explosives, electric detonators (IED), short period delay (SPD) detonators, magazines and live rounds of AK 47, pen pistols, country made rifles and pistols etc along with 750 grams of Heroin were recovered from the location during the search operation which had begun at around 7 am and continued till 11 am.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonitpur district, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, “Police and the Indian Army jointly conducted the operation at Zero area under Missamari police station along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the arms, ammunition, and explosives.”

“We suspect that suspected militants had kept hidden the weapons in the jungle area,” said the senior officer.

