Arunachal: Awareness rally on ‘Women Empowerment’ was organised at Namsai

NAMSAI- An awareness rally on ‘Women Empowerment’ was organised to Commermorate the 250th Birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Father of modern India and the occasion was celebrated in a befitting manner in Namsai District.

C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai, S.P Namsai, Dr. D.W. Thongon, ZPC Namsai Smty. Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Tape Bagra (Rtd. IAS), administrative officers, HODs, heads of various educational institutions, teachers and around 500 students attended the inagural pragramme at Auditorium Hall, GHSS Namsai.

Deputy Commissioner, C.R. Khampa in his words of advice, emphasised the role women folks played in transforming Namsai from an aspirational district to one of the fastest developing district of the country. Encouraging the girl students participating in the programme he said, “our country will be empowered in true sense only with equal participation of women in all developmental activities” .

Citing an example of last Common wealth Games, he said, our women are marching ahead shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts and have achieved numerous success in all the fields such as Games and Sports, Research and Development and other sectors for upliftment of socio-economic status of our country.

DPO, Namsai Dr. Keshab Sarmah in his motivational speech enlightened about the life history, including the struggles faced, challenges subdued and sacrifices made by Raja Ram Mohan Roy who had fought against all social evils during 19th and 20th century in India.

Welcoming the gathering Librarian, District library, Namsai S. Mukhopadhyay appealed to the students and youths of the district to visit District Library in a routine manner and to fully utilise the amenities provided by modern library services powered by KOHA-ILS in RFID Technology .

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking part on the programme District Nodal Officer, for Climate Change Dr. C. M. Thamoung spoke on the topic of climate change and human life.

To mark the occasion, a long colourful rally with participation of more than 300 students was flagged by DC, SP, ZPC and Tape Bagra at GHSS, Namsai. The rally covered prominent places and culminated at APIL Ground, Namsai. Enthralling group dances were displayed by the students of Sand Valley School and Green View School Namsai.

The programme concluded with a vote of Thanks extended by Principal GHSS, Namsai, T. Rime.