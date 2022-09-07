ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Army undertakes ‘reorientation’ of troops in Arunachal Pradesh

The exercise has been taken up in the strategic-sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

September 7, 2022
Representational Image

ITANAGAR-  The Indian Army has undertaken a massive “reorientation” of its troops in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The exercise has been taken up in the strategic-sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The purpose behind the reorientation of troops is to enhance the overall combat readiness of the Army considering the ever-persistent threat from China.

The Army is in the process of enhancing military infrastructure, including the construction of roads, bridges and ammunition depots, so as to provide a boost to its surveillance apparatus. The aim is also to ensure a quicker mobilization of Army troops in RALP (Rest of Arunachal Pradesh) region close to the LAC.

General-Officer-Commanding of the 2 Mountain Division Major General MS Bains told news agency PTI that in view of the standoff with China that started in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, the Army’s focus has been on the northern border. Counter-insurgency operations in the region are now being taken up by the Assam Rifles.

Maj Gen Bains said under capability development projects, construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, helipads and other infrastructure are being taken up with strict completion deadlines, especially in the Upper Dibang Valley region.

“Our overall combat readiness in the region is of a very high order,” he told the media.

Efforts are also underway to improve 4G connectivity in the region, especially in strategically-sensitive areas like Kibithu, Walong and Hayuliang.

“The overall law-and-order situation has improved in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. So the counter-insurgency operations are largely being carried out by the Assam Rifles and the Army is focusing on reorientation of the troops along the LAC,” an official was reported as saying.

A need was felt for quick mobilisation of troops and weapon systems in view of the lingering border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh, officials added.

