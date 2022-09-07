ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness rally on women empowerment in Pasighat

September 7, 2022


PASIGHAT- Marking the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ramohun Roy, the District Library of Pasighat in collaboration with Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), Kolkata organized an awareness rally on women empowerment today from district library office to main market, Pasighat in which 250 students of 5 schools from Pasighat participated with much enthusiasm.

The awareness rally on Women Empowerment was flagged off by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat amidst the presence of Ing Ratan, District Library & Information Officer and other teachers and staffs.



While speaking about the awareness rally, DL&IO, Ing Ratan said that the programme was being initiated from the Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. She also informed that, the occasion marked the spirit of Indian Renaissance, a yearlong celebration commemorating the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy while also observing the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

While, Tayi Taggu, DC Pasighat said that women empowerment was an essential part of human progress and so empowering women means empowering the society and for its larger progress and advancement. “We have been aware that, wives are introduced by their men as ‘better half’, which means women are given larger importance and without empowering them, a society can’t progress”, added Taggu while speaking to the girl students.

The rally concluded at Gandhi Chowk, main market Pasighat with slogans of women empowerment after covering around 2 Km of distance from district library to main market.

September 7, 2022
