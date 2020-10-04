Arunachal: Around 1600 candidates from the state appeard in UPSC entrance exam

Itanagar: Around 1600 candidates has appeared the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)- entrance exam 2020 from Arunachal Pradesh which held in the state capital on Sunday. A senior government officer informed.

Secretary (GA) and UPSC examination incharge Sadhana Deori said that 3172 candidates from Arunachal Pradesh has registered their names for the UPSC -2020 examination but the attendance was seen that half of the candidates has turned for the examination today. The examination was held in all total nine centers in the Itanagar city. She said.

During 1st session the attendance was 1665 while in 2nd session 1632 candidates has appeared. The highest numbers of candidates 576 were registered at KV II and APPSC Examination centre while attendance was highest at KV II and lowest at VKV Police Colony respectively. She said.

All necessary arrangements were already done in advance and there was no problem while conducting the examination and passed off smoothly and peacefully. Around 250 officers. Officials, security personnel and other were engaged to conduct the exam in peaceful way. She added.