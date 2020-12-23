Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu called on the Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd December 2020. They discussed on strengthening the economy of the State, people-pro developmental initiatives and law and order issues.

The Governor advised for attracting global investment for harnessing the enormous economic potential of the State. He also suggested for promoting tourism prospects of Arunachal Pradesh and cultural and traditional practices films.

The Governor shared his concern about drug abuse amongst the youth. He called for strong measures to curb the menace.