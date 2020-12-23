 Brahmaputra Amantran Abhiyan begins from Arunachal Pradesh

PASIGHAT- An adventurous and wonderful River Rafting Expedition named as ‘Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan’ on mighty Brahmaputra was flagged Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Ministry of Minority Affairs, GoI on Dec 23.

Abhiyan was started from Gelling, Upper Siang, Arunachal, the Indo-China border and will terminate on 21-01-2021 at Assameralga, Mankachar District of Assam near Indo-Bangladesh Boarder. Gelling is the last village in India lies at an altitude around 4000 feet from sea level connected by road just 1.6 km away from Indo-China border and around 30 kms from town Tuting of Upper Siang district. Buddhism (Mahayana form) is the main religion among the people and there are a lot of Tibetans refuge living with harmony.

Flag off ceremony was witnessed by Alo Libang Minister Health & Family welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Rajiv Yadav, chairman of Brahmaputra Board, Manoj Kumar Yadav, DIG (Trg), HQ DG NDRF, Rajesh Thakur, Commandant 12 NDRF Itanagar, officials of district administration and local public.

This long and challenging but beautiful journey of around 917 km will be covered in almost one month along the Siang River in Arunachal and Brahmaputra River in Assam. On the way team will navigate some of the most dangerous rapids of grade V & VI in the Upper Siang River course such as the Marta and Toothfairy. Deep gorges, rapids and waterfalls reveal the difficulty of the route.

Environmental degradation along riverside is core issue worldwide and this Abhiyan is providing good opportunity for research and awareness against this issue through its objectives i.e. preparedness of community against disaster, scientific monitoring and reporting of river water quality, flora & fauna by scientists and Mass Awareness programme on “Living with the River”. NDRF is going to extend its dedicated assistance to fulfill the objectives.

The expedition is being undertaken by team of NDRF, officers of Brahmaputra Board and group of scientist with the help of tourism department of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. District administrations are also involved in the Abhiyan to support the team and this is the great opportunity to build up synergy among forces, civil and science fertanity.

Two NDRF BNs are involved in this Abhiyan to complete it in three legs. First two legs i.e. from Gelling to Pasighat and Pasighat to Tezpur (23/12/2020 to 09/01/2021) will be supported by 12 NDRF Itanagar and 1st NDRF; Guwahati will participate in third leg which will commence on 10/01/2021 from Tezpur and finally will end on 21/01/2020 at Assameralga, Mankachar District of Assam. NDRF is not only participating in expedition but one team will shadow the expedition throughout the route with all necessary rescue and medical support equipments.