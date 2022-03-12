Itanagar: DNGC organises Workshop on Journalism and Mass Communication

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A one day workshop on Journalism and Mass Communication the theme “Media in the age of Information Society” was organised by the Department of English, DNGC on 12th March 2022 at the College Auditorium.

The workshop was quite informative on account of the expertise of the panel of Resource Persons. The panel comprised of Amar Sangno, of The Arunachal Times, Ranju Dodum of The Dawnlit Post, Ms Emma of The Space and Ms Pill Yania of Arunachal Mirror and DDK ArunPrabha.

The technical session started with the talk by Amar Sangno wherein he highlighted the trajectory of Mass Media and gave a clear view of its role and responsibility.

Ranju Dodum spoke on the core values of journalism, in which he emphasised on accuracy, independence, impartiality, humanity and accountability to be upheld as the ethics of media.

Ms Emma Don spoke on the theme of contextualising the future of digital media. She expressed that the future of Media in Arunachal Pradesh is bright as long as more number of journalists and media houses are willing to serve with passion and patience.

Ms Pill Yania enunciated on the way forward of media industry in Arunachal Pradesh wherein she stated how imperative it is to create a safe ambience for the journalists to work truthfully and without fear.

Dr MQ Khan, Principal, DNGC, earlier in his address applauded the Department of English, for organising the illuminating workshop and expressed his hope that the students will reap maximum benefit out of it.

Mr Nending Ommo, Head of the Department of English, in his welcome address accentuated the objectives behind the workshop and stated that in the near future, the department intends to organise a Certificate Course in Journalism in collaboration with the union of working journalists and other regulatory authorities.

The workshop was attended by attended by 389 students and faculty members of the college was coordinated by Assistant Professors of the Department Ms. Yitu Murtem, Ms. Joram Reynu, Mr. Goli Nyodu, Ms. Tamo Yanga and Ms. Bomter Dirchi.