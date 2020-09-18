ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: More than 36 vegetbale shed demolished during a eviction drive carried on NH-415 between Itanagar-Naharlagun, by Talo Potom, ADM ICR on Friday.

A huge contingent of police and security forces was arranged. Both side of the National Highway was evicted right from Todo Hotel area to Six Kilo.

Addressing the media, Potom said that ” I have been in discussion with these street vendors since yesterday to vacate themselves but they are not abiding the order. They are obstructing the work due to which the administration has evicted them and the sheds has been demolished.

They have not only obstructed us but also try to stone pelting and due to which 18 vendors has been taken into custody. However as per figure received to me there are 36 vendors and accordingly I have made arrangement space for them on the other side of the road for the purpose of running vegetable shop. He said.

The eviction has been made in view of highway act, eviction drive were also carried out previously. Most of the vendors were ready to cooperate but few of them were not ready to vacate and so eviction was done. ADM added.

All Arunachal Pradesh hawkers and street vendors Federation (AAPHSVF) President Khyoda Yaji said that it was an injustice made to the vendors, we have a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner few days and we have sought some time from him but inspite of giving time he has evicted and demolished the structure. This was not at all welfare done to the poor street vendors. Yaji said.

ADM inspite of arranging permanent solution to the street vendors who are mostly poor, widow and others supporting the family has been displaced by the said eviction is not at all praiseworthy. No one wants to sit in hot sun and rain and even during winter but it is the money which is needed to run the family and children’s who are dependent on the vendors who direly need support from the capital administration and state government. Yaji further said.