Arunachal: Civilan saves life or Army Jawan

Pasighat: ( By Maksam Tayeng ): In a major show of good bonding between civil and arms forces here at Pasighat, East Siang District Arunachal Pradesh, an Army Jawan’s life was saved today by the help of civilan.

As per sources, an Army jawan collapsed due to heart failure who immediately rushed to hospital and was resurrected with electric shock at Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat, Arunachal by Medical Specialist Dr Ogin Jerang.

Immediate intervention by Group Captain M Panging Pao (Rtd) and Dr Kaling Jerang helped in saving the life of the army Jawan. After initial treatment of resurrection at Pasighat hospital the Jawan is stable now and have been shifted to Military Hospital at Likabali, Lower Siang District for further treatment.