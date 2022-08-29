Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

ITANAGAR/DIMAPUR- In biggest-ever haul, Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) along with their Nagaland counterpart seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore and arrested a kingpin & 2 others in Dimapur.

According to police sources, a drug peddler Apu Venia was arrested on 24th July, 2022 with 5.38 gm Heroin in Seppa. During his interrogation, it came to light that he brought Heroin from Sonitpur district.

Thereafter Arunachal Pradesh Police started establishing chain of suppliers by using technical and financial records. Based on Venia’s disclosure, two peddlers Saiful Islam and Asadul Islam were arrested from Itakhola, Sonitpur on 01/08/2022.

On further interrogation of Saiful, one main supplier Ashraf, with area of operation of Assam from Karbi Anglong to Guwahati operating from Dimapur/Karbi Anglong border was identified.

After that, a team of district police camped on the border for 3 days. Operating on self-generated pin-pointed intelligence, Ashraf Hussain Chaudhary was arrested today with recovery of 1200 gm Heroin when he was dealing a part of quantity to Kamaluddin. Kamaluddin was also arrested.

It was learnt that through a truck had supplied this quantity to Ashraf from Senapati, Manipur. The truck was apprehended and the driver was arrested too.

Now total 6 persons arrested in this case. Three in Seppa and three in Dimapur. Suspected drugs (heroin) packed in 100 soap cases (weighing approx 1kg 200 grams), One two wheeler Scooty , registration number, one Maruti 800 car, and one truck related to this case has been seized.