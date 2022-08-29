ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Blow to Moreh-Dimapur-Nagaon supply chain.

August 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

ITANAGAR/DIMAPUR- In biggest-ever haul, Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) along with their Nagaland counterpart seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore and arrested a kingpin & 2 others in Dimapur.

According to police sources, a drug peddler Apu Venia was arrested on 24th July, 2022 with 5.38 gm Heroin in Seppa. During his interrogation, it came to light that he brought Heroin from Sonitpur district.

Also Read- 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Thereafter Arunachal Pradesh Police started establishing chain of suppliers by using technical and financial records. Based on Venia’s disclosure, two peddlers Saiful Islam and Asadul Islam were arrested from Itakhola, Sonitpur on 01/08/2022.

Related Articles

On further interrogation of Saiful, one main supplier Ashraf, with area of operation of Assam from Karbi Anglong to Guwahati operating from Dimapur/Karbi Anglong border was identified.

After that, a team of district police camped on the border for 3 days. Operating on self-generated pin-pointed intelligence, Ashraf Hussain Chaudhary was arrested today with recovery of 1200 gm Heroin when he was dealing a part of quantity to Kamaluddin. Kamaluddin was also arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Capital Police busts Fake note racket

It was learnt that through a truck had supplied this quantity to Ashraf from Senapati, Manipur. The truck was apprehended and the driver was arrested too.

Now total 6  persons arrested in this case. Three in Seppa and three in Dimapur. Suspected drugs (heroin) packed in 100 soap cases (weighing approx 1kg 200 grams), One two wheeler Scooty , registration number, one Maruti 800 car,  and one truck  related to this case has been seized.

Tags
August 29, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: 8 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Changlang

Arunachal: 8 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Changlang

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 drug peddlers including one policeman apprehended by Changlang police

Arunachal: 4 drug peddlers including one policeman apprehended by Changlang police

March 24, 2022
Itanagar: 4 arrested, Bikes, Scooties, LPG cylinders recovered by Capital Police

Itanagar: 4 arrested, Bikes, Scooties, LPG cylinders recovered by Capital Police

February 26, 2022
Itanagar: 7 arrested, 5 bikes, 1 Scooty, 5 LPG cylinder recovered by Capital police

Itanagar: 7 arrested, 5 bikes, 1 Scooty, 5 LPG cylinder recovered by Capital police

February 12, 2022
Itanagar: Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs

Itanagar: Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs

February 10, 2022
Itanagar: Two, including a woman arrested for issuing fake appointment letters

Itanagar: Two, including a woman arrested for issuing fake appointment letters

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

January 13, 2022
Assam: woman smuggling gold by hiding in her private part arrested

Assam: woman smuggling gold by hiding in her private part arrested

January 8, 2022
Arunachal: NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Changlang

Arunachal: NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Changlang

January 6, 2022
Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

January 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button