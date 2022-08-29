National Sports Day celebrated at Tawang with playing Basketball

TAWANG- On the occasion of National Sports Day commemorating birth anniversary of Legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, two basket ball grounds were made active by formal launching of first time Basketball game in Tawang by Deputy Commissioner, Kesang Ngurup Damo .

The programme organised by District Sports authority witnessed gathering of students, officers and general public in the basketball ground near Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang said though the game is not new, but for Tawang this is first time Basketball game is formally being launched. Though football is one of the most popular game all over, but due to shortage of ground and other facilities our youths are unable to progress further.

Also Read- Pullela Gopichand declares open the Li-Ning 9th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship 2022

The willing youths of Tawang should make best use of their physique in choosing a particular game to pursue further as career and Basketball can be one of them, he further informed that this game is one of the highly paid and most expensive game in country like USA.

He asked the youths to draw inspiration from world champions like Heema Das,and progress further in the field of games and sports to became international figure by bringing laurel to state and country. He informed that coinciding with National sports day main events of 7th Dorjee Khandu memorial district level badminton tournament are also being held today at Lumla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Ering launched #No to Drugs, Yes to Sports Movement

Earlier EAC cum District Sports Officer Tenzin Jambey conveyed welcome to all for participating in the programme and also gave information on reasons behind celebration of National sports day.

An exhibition match of basket ball was played between Rangyul team and Govt Hr Sec School, Tawang, the match was won by Rangyul team with 20 points while Higher Secondary team could secure only 15 points.

DC Tawang later felicitated the participating team with attractive prizes to boost up morale of players and encourage basket ball in the district.