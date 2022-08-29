Arunachal: ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

ZIRO- ITI Ziro Located at Manipolyang, the outskirts of Hapoli Township, recently started its maiden academic session from the month of August this year.

Spread over an area of 4 acre at Manipolyang under Hong village, the maiden vocational training institute of the District has five trades namely Electrician, Wireman, Surveyor, Basic Cosmetology and Motor Mechanic Vehicle. Duration of the course varies from 1 to 2 years depending upon the trade.

Started in 2017, the institute was completed in a record time of two years in 2019 with Office-cum-Administrative building, a 60-bedded Boy’s hostel, 40-bedded Girl’s hostel, a quarter for Warden and Principal. Of the 100 trainee in-take capacity, 82 have been filled up so far from various parts of the state.

A female Electrician trainee Opet Lego from Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley District says she wants to break the jinx of stereotype male dominated jobs like electrician and wireman and intends to get training from ITI and work at a reputed private company.

Surveyor trainee Kaling Nitik from Tuting, Upper Siang District says he wants to join Diploma in Surveyor after completion of ITI course and work at a reputed private company.

Tadu Muni from Ziro, a trainee in Basic Cosmetology said that private institutes charge heavy fees of Rs 60,000/- and above and that is why she had joined ITI which offered free training. After completion of the course she intends to open her own beauty salon and wants to be the most popular make-up artist in town.

Karba Ete, a trainee in Motor Mechanic Vehicle from Aalo said that he has been passionate about motor vehicles since his childhood and that is why he had enrolled himself at ITI to gain complete knowledge about motor vehicles and work at some factory or open a garage of his own to fulfill his dream.

Nyade Tamin, a Wireman trainee from Daporijo informed that his parents were financially not sound so he could not pursue his higher education and had to enroll himself at ITI. He intends to graduate from ITI and work at a private company to support himself and his parents who live at village.

All said and done, may the educated unemployed youth of Arunachal Pradesh enrolled at the Govt. sponsored Industrial Training Institutes toil, train and skill themselves and earn their bread and butter decently and respectfully.

During the last few years, several Industrial Training Institutes to provide vocational trainings to youth and make them skilled in their fields of interests has come up in Arunachal Pradesh. Currently seven ITI’s with seating capacity of 2124 are at Sagalee, Ziro, Tabarijo, Roing, Yupia and Dirang. Another three more are coming up at Lumla, Kanubari and Pangin.