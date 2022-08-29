Arunachal: RGU celebrate National Sports Day

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Celebrated National Sports Day on 29 August 2022 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. This day is also dedicated to the sports stars of India for bringing laurels to the nation. Department of Physical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh organized a football match between 12NDRF Doimukh and Rajiv Gandhi University Team.

A formal programme was started at 7.00 am in the presence of Chief Guest Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon. Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh and Guest of honour Dr. N.T Rikum, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University.

The program began with a lighting of lamp followed by floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. Dr. Sambhu Prasad, head of the department welcome Chief guest, guest of honour and all the participants and thanks everyone for joining the event. In his welcome address he briefed about the life and contribution of Major Dhyan Chand ji.

Guest of honour Dr. N.T Rikum in his speech lauded India’s performance at Common Wealth Games, Birmingham, 2022 and said I am also dreaming to have players from our Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Guest Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon. Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University paid his appreciation to Major Dhyan Chand for his and said that most of the Indian players are from a poor background but because of their toil, dedication and challenges they have achieved such milestone.

The program followed by an introduction with a player. Friendly match kicks off at 7:30 and which was played between RGU Team Vs 12 battalion NDRF Team. The match was won by RGU by 2 -0.

The event was followed by a prize distribution. The chief Guest and Guest of honour congratulated and gave away the prizes and trophy to runner up and winning team.

The program witnessed by a total of 80 participants comprising of Faculties members of Physical Education, students of BPEd, Research scholar, 12 Battalion NDRF Doimukh, RGU participated in the events. The event was coordinated by Dr. Tadang Minu and Mr. Sangey Tsering. Dr. Anil Mili, Coordinator of Sports Sciences was present in the program.

Finally, the event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Sangey Tsering.