Arunachal: APSPCB forbids DUDA from dumping waste in Kameng River

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) has served a notice to the Deputy Commissioner East Kameng asking it to regulate better waste management of solid wastes dumped into Kameng River, following a complaint filed by Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR).

The pollution board has directed the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to immediately stop dumping solid waste into Kameng river, stating that ‘solid wastes have to be managed as per provisions laid down in the Solid waste management Rules, 2016 (SWM Rules, 2016).

APSPCB Member Secretary, Tapek Riba in the notice warned that “necessary action will be initiated against the defaulter Department as per relevant rules, if it fails to follow the direction.”

The board has also banned throwing, burning or burying of solid waste on streets, open public spaces or in the drain, or water bodies.

The solid wastes must be scientifically disposed constituting various processes like segregation, collection and treatment and disposal in an environmentally sound manner, Riba said in the notice.

Further, the Member Secretary has directed the DC to submit an action taken report within one week.

Welcoming the development, the YMCR has thanked the pollution board for prompt action in the matter and at the same time urged it to keep the follow-up, sincerely.

Informing that public in Seppa have resorted to burning their garbages in open air, public places and even at entrance of DC bungalow, due to reasons best known to the District Administration, the YMCR has urged the DC to expedite construction of Material Recycling Facility and save the town from further polluting.