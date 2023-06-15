ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: APYC to organise Two days Bharat Jodo Yatra

The purpose is spread the message of ‘love, unity and fraternity’ among the citizens of India and against Anti-Democratic Government.

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) is going to organize a two days BHARAT JODO YATRA (PADYATRA) from Banderdewa to Itanagar on 17th & 18th June 2023.

The purpose of this yatra is to spread the message of ‘love, unity and fraternity’ among the citizens of India and against Anti-Democratic Government, informed Trah Johny, President, APYC.

The Two days Progamme are as follows.

17/06/2023

6:00 AM  – Gathering at Banderdewa Police Check Gate. Flag off followed by foot march towards Naharlagun

12:00 Noon  – Arrival at Indira Gandhi Bhawan (Seva Dal Office), Naharlagun, Lunch & Departure

18/06/2023

6:00 AM  – Gathering at Indira Gandhi Bhawan (Seva Dal Office),  Naharlagun. Flag off followed by foot march towards Itanagar.

12:00 Noon  – Arrival at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan (APCC Office), Itanagar. Lunch & Departure

