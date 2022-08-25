Arunachal: Ering launched #No to Drugs, Yes to Sports Movement

BILAT– “#No to Drugs, Yes to Sports movement” organized by Circle Office, Bilat under East Siang district in collaboration with Upper Legong Banggo Kebang (ULBK) and Drugs Abuse Control Committee, Bamin (DACC) have been launched on 25.08.2022 at General Ground Bilat by Ninong Ering, MLA 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency.

While briefing the gathering Dr. Tashi Dorjee Bapu, CO Bilat informed that the main purpose for starting the movement i.e. #No to Drugs, Yes to Sports or #Drugs ko Choro, Khel se Joro Abhiyan is to encourage more and more youths towards games & sports.

It also envisions promoting physical fitness among the public of Bilat circle, alongside Drugs awareness. Under this Abhiyan, series of games & sports events such as Football, Volleyball, Badminton, marathon race, etc. shall be conducted from time to time for next 03 (Three) months, where special emphasis shall be given for the participation of the youths.

While speaking to the event, Ninong Ering praised the initiative jointly taken up by the Circle Administration, ULBK & DACC. He stressed that such activities needs to be initiated in entire 37-Pasighat West Assembly Constituency to channelize the youths in proper and purposeful direction.

He further stressed that such activities should be continued in future too to have a peaceful society. He requested all the officers, officials and the public of Bilat to come forward in making a drug free society, and he also assured that all needful help will be provided from his side to continue such activity in future.

He also informed the public that this year’s Late Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament will be started from Bilat in mid of October 2022.

Daniel Padung, President ULBK (YW) also spoke on the occasion. All the HoOs of Bilat circle, GBs, PRI members, SHGs and mass public were part of the launching of #No to Drugs, Yes to Sports Movement.

A friendly football match between CO XI and Bamin– Bilat XI have been played to mark the launch of the Abhiyan. A thrilling performance from both the team was the major attraction and the match was declared tie with 2-2 goals each where Dr. Bapu was declared as Best Motivational Player of the match.

Further the launching of #No to Drugs, Yes to Sports was concluded with a plantation drive and a cleanliness drive.