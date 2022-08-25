Arunachal

Arunachal: Admin conducts cleanliness drive at Pangin

The clean and green Siang was initiated by District Administration of Siang.

August 25, 2022
PASIGHAT- Consequent upon a review meeting of all the HoDs/Bazaar President and Secy/SHGs of Pangin under Siang district that was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of ADC Offlce, Pangin under the chairmanship of  Circle Officer, Pangin, Ms. Niyang Pertin to review the progress and initiatives taken up so far under Clean and Green Slang campaign, the 2nd phase of cleanliness social service was conducted at Pangin town today under the theme-Clean & Green Siang.

The cleanliness drive was carried out in the length and breath of Pangin town in collaboration with the Pangin Bazar Association & Department of UD & Housing Pangin sub-division under the guidance of Gyabo Pertin, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Pangin and Niyang Pertin,  Circle Officer, Pangin. The clean and green Siang was initiated by District Administration of Siang.Arunachal: Admin conducts cleanliness drive at Pangin

Social service shall  be conducted twice a month in every colonies. Best cleanest colony will be awarded in national events like republic day & Independence day etc. Fines for littering will be affixed on the owners of the houses and shops before which litter is found at tune of Rs. 100 for  Private residence and Rs. 500 for Commercial establishment.

Cleanliness competition among the wards of Pangin town shall also be held to imbibe a competitive spirit among the residents. The official and leader of UD & H and Bazar Association has appealed the residents to keep their surroundings cleaned and maintain Hygienic environment.

