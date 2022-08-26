Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Cabinet approves Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022.

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the State cabinet meeting through VC and took the following decisions, Including approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022.

DEPT OF TOWN PLANNING

The cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022 which aims for creating a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the State.

The Bill envisages striking balance on the rights of tenant & landlord and create an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting of premises in disciplined and efficient manner. It aims to provide a speedier dispute resolution framework and is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing for addressing the housing shortage across the state in different income groups.

The Bill aims at creating a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive rental housing market in the country. It will enable the creation of adequate rental housing stock for all income groups thereby addressing the issue of homelessness. It will enable the institutionalization of rental housing by gradually shifting it toward the formal market.

Also Read- e-office system is the best technological interventions for efficient and transparent governance- Pema Khandu

ADVERTISEMENT

DEPT OF TAX & EXCISE

For making the payment / receipt of taxes transparent, efficient, effective and user friendly, the State Cabinet approved for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 to implement different provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 in the State and to get it introduced and tabled for passing in the ensuing State Legislative Assembly Session.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to make a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The proposed (Amendment) Bill was necessitated as the different provisions under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 have already been amended by the Central Government and the same need to be done in the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017 of the respective State as all the provisions are uniformly administered throughout the Country under GST.

The Amendment Bill provides for modification in the form of amendment, insertion and omitting certain Sub-Sections in Section 16, 29, 34, 37, 38, 39, 41, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52 and 54 of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Amendment is necessitated to adopt and enact on the lines of the amendment done in Finance Bill, 2022 by Government of India.

DEPT OF LAW, LEGISLATIVE & JUSTICE

The cabinet approved the proposal for amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Bill, 2021 with a direction to place the Bill in the ensuing Assembly Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 once enacted and implemented would achieve the following objectives:

To enable the Deputy Commissioners to transfer the pending appeals to the Courts of Civil Judge Junior Division, the Courts of Civil Judge Senior Division in addition to the Courts of Additional District Judge and the District Judge as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction To restore the organic link between the village Authority and Local Administrative Officers in facilitating and referring back of the cases by the local administrative officers to village authority for settlement. To enable the inter village customary court or apex customary court, by whatever name called to settle the appeal out of the order passed by village authority without directly approaching the regular courts, if the parties to the case agreed to. This will lessen the work load of the regular courts, and To enable the Deputy Commissioners and the Assistant Commissioners to execute and enforce the order or decree passed by the village Authority to make the system more efficacious.

Also Read- runachal gets Rs 2,049.82 cr as Centre releases over Rs 1.16 lakh cr tax devolution to states

DEPT OF AGRICULTURE

The Cabinet approved amendment of the Agriculture Development Officer/Agriculture Development Officer (Plant Protection) Recruitment Rules (RR) 2019 by amending the minimum qualification of ‘accredited under ICAR’ and by replacing with ‘B.Sc.(Agriculture) from any recognized university”.

As per the existing RR, the candidates who have passed out from Agriculture University not accredited by ICAR are not eligible for applying for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO). This condition is depriving many students who have passed out from recognised Universities without ICAR accreditation. This will pave way for more agriculture graduates to compete in the examination.