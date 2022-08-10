Arunachal gets Rs 2,049.82 cr as Centre releases over Rs 1.16 lakh cr tax devolution to states

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has received Rs 2,049.82 crore as the Centre on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution amounting to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore to the states.

“The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August, 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 58,332.86 crore.

“This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure,” a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing Rs 2,049.82 crore to Arunachal as tax devolution.

He said that the State government will ensure the pace of development and asset creation will not be compromised.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, “Thank you so much PM Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji for releasing Rs 2,049.82 crore to Arunachal as tax devolution. We’ll ensure the pace of development and asset creation is not compromised under any circumstances in the state.”