Viral Video: ‘Influencer’ Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight, FIR Filed

Story Highlights Passengers are not allowed to carry lighters on board the aircraft. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke on the plane.

VIRAL VIDEO- Social media influencer Bobby Kataria lit a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft, prompting the authorities to file a police case against him.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video as he said there would be no tolerance for such hazard.

In the video shared widely on social media, Instagram influencer and Gurgaon resident Bobby Kataria, who has over 6.30 lakh followers, is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette. He takes a couple of puffs before the video cuts out.

Also Read- Google Launches its Street View feature in India, Watch Live Demo

When the video of the incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia said that the incident is being investigated. Such dangerous behavior will not be tolerated.” SpiceJet did not respond to queries on what action is being taken against Kataria, Media report said.

Watch Video

However media report said that, this is an old video of social media influencer Bobby Kataria which is resurfaced on the Internet and has become the reason for widespread anger all across the nation.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI.

Also Read- Space Tourism and India’s Gaganyaan Mission

The video was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was immediately taken down from his social media pages. “Video isn’t available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier,” the authorities said.

The video showed the social media star laying down at the tail section of the SpiceJet flight and smoking a cigarette. Smoking is banned on all flights be it domestic or international. According to ANI, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that none of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline’s notice on January 24, 2022 through social media posts.

Kataria has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram. Passengers are not allowed to carry lighters on board the aircraft. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke on the plane.