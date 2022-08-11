North East

Joint Civil- Military Cycling Expedition to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The expedition has been planned jointly with SSB, ITBP, civil administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and local cycling enthusiasts.

August 11, 2022


TEZPUR- A joint Civil- Military Cycling Expedition from Thakurbari to Balemu has been organised by India Army’s Gajraj Corps. The expedition has been planned jointly with SSB, ITBP, civil administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and local cycling enthusiasts.

The unique and first of its kind expedition consisting of 75 participants from Army (including lady officers) and civil participants was flagged off from Thakurbari on Thursday, 11 August.

Als ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrated at Dirang

The expedition team will traverse through picturesque Assam and pristine Arunachal Pradesh via Misamari, Dhekiajuli, Orang, Rowta, Udalguri, Hatigarh, and Bhairabkund. The expedition will be flagged in by Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps at Balemu on 13th August.

While celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the expedition also promotes civil-military bonhomie and women empowerment in a most expressive manner by way of actual participation. The event has witnessed overwhelming response from local’s enroute.

Also Read-  IT dept NER orgiansed Cyclothon to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The joy and satisfaction has been clearly visible on the faces of the participants when they were received warmly at number of places enroute, stated a press release by Lt Col A S Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur.

August 11, 2022
