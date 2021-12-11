Arunachal: IT dept NER orgiansed Cyclothon to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Story Highlights The cyclothon started from Meka School School playground and concluded at Zaktum Notko, Bomjir in which a total of 52 cyclists and 40 motorcyclists participated and completed the cycle rally successfully.

PASIGHAT/ROING (By-Maksam Tayeng )- Marking the 75 year of India’s Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Income Tax Department, Dibrugarh under the aegis of O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North East Region has organized a ‘Cyclothon’ (cycle rally) from Meka Secondary School playground to Zaktum Notko, Bomjir under Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district today to create awareness on transparent taxation.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by K. N. Damo, Dy. Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley district in the presence of Supt. of Police, J.K. Lego, ZPC Lower Dibang Valley, Obang Ngupok, ZPM Dambuk, Tony Borang, ADC Dambuk, Sibo Pasing, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Raju Tayeng and other hosts of income tax officials coordinated by Asst. Commissioner of Income Tax, Dibrugarh, Dr. Ojing Dameng.

Also Read- Aane Dairy plant in Pasighat lying non-operational since 17 months

The cyclothon started from Meka School School playground and concluded at Zaktum Notko, Bomjir in which a total of 52 cyclists and 40 motorcyclists participated and completed the cycle rally successfully. The participants from Jorhat and Dibrugarh, Assam were also seen in large numbers beside the active participation of cyclists from Lower Dibang Valley district wherein right from regular cyclists to school students, panchayat leaders and admin officers also actively participated.

Among the participants, Master Lenzing Pasing, an 11 yr old boy of class VI student of Govt. Secondary School, Meka, Roing was the youngest participant, while Gautam Manik from Jorhat, Assam was the oldest participant with 65 years of age and both were also given certificates for their successful completion of the cycle rally covering 17 KM of road.

Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Dibrugarh, Assam, Ms N. Longvah while talking to this scribe shared about the purpose and objectives of the event, the cyclothon cycle rally. She said that the cyclothon event is a part of an awareness programme by the Income Tax department marking the Azadi ka amrit mahatsav to let the people know about the transparent taxation.

Also Read- NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

While Dr. Ojing Dameng, Asst. Income Tax Commissioner said that the message should be very loud and clear that revenue is the backbone of the government and this is for an awareness campaign for transparent taxation and we want to pass it on to the general public of Arunachal Pradesh though this state is exempted from tax.

While K.N. Damo, Dy. Commissioner, while flagging off the cyclothon said that the awareness programme through cycle rally by Income Tax department on transparent taxation will make people of Arunachal Pradesh aware about the role of income tax department.

Also Read- ABSU with Pasighat Forest Division plants 300 saplings marking Wildlife Week

The cyclothon event by the Income Tax department was organized under the supervision and guidance of Raju Tayeng, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax. Tayeng appreciated all, including participants and district administration of Lower Dibang Valley for making the event successful. ADC Dambuk, Sibo Pasing, ZPC Lower Dibang Valley, Obang Ngupok, ZPM Dambuk, Tony Borang etc also spoke on the occasion.