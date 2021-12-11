Arunachal

Arunachal: Lok Adalat held at Bomdila

31 cases has been disposed off, 2.64 Lakh fine collected

December 11, 2021
BOMDILA- During one day Lok Adalat held at Bomdila and authorities has collected a fine of Rs 2.64 Lakhs on Saturday

District Legal Services Authority, west kameng District, Bomdila has conducted one day  National Lok Adalat on 11th of December,2021 at the Court premises of District and Sessions court, Bomdila.

JMFC T. Yangchen, Advocate Atum Lamnio and Social Activist Nyomba attended and took up the cases during National Lok Adalat day.

 During National Lok Adalat day total  394 numbers of civil cases ( 278 numbers of BSNL defaulter cases), Criminal complaint cases ( 7 numbers),  Non FIR cases ( 81 numbers of traffic defaulter cases) and criminal compoundable cases ( 22 numbers) was taken up.

Out of 394 cases, 31 cases has been disposed off and collected Rs 2,47944 ( two lakh forty seven thousand nine hundred forty four from the BSNL defaulter persons and Collected Rs 16700 ( sixteen thousand seven hundred) from the traffic defaulters.

December 11, 2021
