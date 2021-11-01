Arunachal: NSS cleans Pasighat township under Clean India Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat participated in a month long nationwide ‘Clean India’ campaign which is an initiative under Government of India as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration wherein several places of Pasighat area were cleaned by total of 416 NSS volunteers of the premier college.

The NSS volunteers of the college organized the cleanliness drives with a zeal to have a cleaner space and volunteered to clean different avenues of Pasighat, the district HQ of East Siang district which was declared as smart city. The cleanliness activities that the volunteers covered various nook and corner areas of Pasighat were Medical Charali, Riba canteen, APST Office campus, Siang Sabji Mandi, GTC, Raneghat, Komlighat, Paklek village, Mirsam tinali, Mirmir Charali, etc.

To perform the task more effectively the NSS volunteers were divided into 10 groups and were given several tasks as part of the campaign. 𝘼 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 Nationwide Clean campaign culminated yesterday on Monday 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙩 Assa Lab area, high region, Pasighat. A total of 416 NSS Volunteers of the college participated in the month-long cleanliness drive.

The month-long massive cleanliness drive in the township of Pasighat as per Clean India Programme was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Temin Payum, Dr. Kento Kadu and Ing Perme, NSS Programme Officers of JN College, Pasighat.