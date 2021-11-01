Arunachal

Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

Governor emphasises on quality and timely implementation of the developmental projects and schemes.

November 1, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st November 2021. They discussed about developmental initiatives of the State Government, particularly under Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsava.

The Governor emphasised on quality of work and timely implementation of the developmental projects and schemes. He also called for proper supervision and accountability of government officials in every project to ensure that not a single paisa is misused.

The Governor as been keeping abreast himself of the important projects, including Hollongi Airport, Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Trans Arunachal Highway etc. through the Deputy Chief Minister so that the quality of work is maintained and the projects move forward as per the targeted time plan. He emphasised on the importance of proper monitoring mechanism for every work and project.

The Governor stressed on optimum showcasing of the freedom fighters of the State in the freedom struggle of India. He underscored that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ has given an ample opportunity to recognize and bring to front the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh in the National scenario.  The State Government and the people of the State must exploit this opportunity, he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the works undertaken by State Government Departments and Central Government Agencies in the State.

Tags
November 1, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris held in Tawang

Arunachal: Outreach programme to Ex-Servicemen and veer naaris held in Tawang

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

Arunachal: fishes are dying in Kameng river, Admin issued advisory

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts Mock Exercise on Earthquake in Tawang Monastery

Arunachal: NDRF conducts Mock Exercise on Earthquake in Tawang Monastery

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

Arunachal: good education makes good human beings- Taba Tedir

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: Yoizath Govt. Upper Primary School celebrates 33rd School foundation day

Arunachal: Yoizath Govt. Upper Primary School celebrates 33rd School foundation day

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: NSCN (IM) cadre, involved in planning ambush on Assam Rifles, nabbed

Arunachal: NSCN (IM) cadre, involved in planning ambush on Assam Rifles, nabbed

October 28, 2021
Arunachal: Rural Mart inaugurated at Hawai in Anjaw dist

Arunachal: Rural Mart inaugurated at Hawai in Anjaw dist

October 28, 2021
Tawang: Tsering Tashi attended inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa

Tawang: Tsering Tashi attended inauguration and consecration ceremony of Chenrezig Gompa

October 27, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

October 27, 2021
Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

Arunachal: There is lack of awareness regarding Govt schemes for Minorities says Union MoS

October 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!