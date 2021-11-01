Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st November 2021. They discussed about developmental initiatives of the State Government, particularly under Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsava.

The Governor emphasised on quality of work and timely implementation of the developmental projects and schemes. He also called for proper supervision and accountability of government officials in every project to ensure that not a single paisa is misused.

The Governor as been keeping abreast himself of the important projects, including Hollongi Airport, Miao-Vijoynagar Road, Trans Arunachal Highway etc. through the Deputy Chief Minister so that the quality of work is maintained and the projects move forward as per the targeted time plan. He emphasised on the importance of proper monitoring mechanism for every work and project.

The Governor stressed on optimum showcasing of the freedom fighters of the State in the freedom struggle of India. He underscored that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ has given an ample opportunity to recognize and bring to front the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh in the National scenario. The State Government and the people of the State must exploit this opportunity, he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the works undertaken by State Government Departments and Central Government Agencies in the State.