Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding

October 31, 2021
Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi: Real Story of a Man Gets Wife Married to Her Lover Five Months After Own Wedding
Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi :  A husband has got his wife married, … it may sound strange to hear. but it’s true. This is the real story of Pankaj Sharma, from Kanpur ( Uttar Pradesh )  who was married five months ago, helped his wife to reunite with her boyfriend. Sharma, who works as an accountant in a private firm in Gurugram, had married Komal in May this year.

Pankaj’s story which is going viral across social media platforms, reminds us of the 1999 blockbuster film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, where a newly-wed man discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

Pankaj told reporters that his wife Komal used to maintain distance from him since their marriage. “She neither consummated the marriage nor even talked to anyone. After being coaxed, she confided that she wanted to marry her lover Pintu,” he said. When Pankaj informed his in-laws, they tried to convince Komal but she remained unrelenting.

The matter then reached the Anti-Domestic Violence Cell and Asha Jyoti Centre where a meeting was arranged between the woman, her husband, her boyfriend, and their relatives. Seeing that Komal was determined, Pankaj agreed and even planned their marriage. He also arranged a lawyer to solemnise the marriage of his wife to her lover Pintu on Friday evening which was attended by the relatives and guests from both sides.

