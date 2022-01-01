VIRAL
Trending

Viral News: Alexa challenges 10-year-old to touch a live plug with a coin

Amazon confirmed Alexa's behaviour, saying, "As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it."

January 1, 2022
0 1 minute read
Viral News: Alexa challenges 10-year-old to touch a live plug with a coin

VIRAL NEWS-  In a shocking incident, Alexa voice assistant “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch a penny to the prongs of a plug partially inserted into an electrical outlet, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Also Watch this Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

According to the BBC report, the girl’s mother Kristin Livdahl posted a screenshot of their Alexa activity history on her Twitter handle and narrated her ordeal on Twitter. She wrote that when her 10-year-old kid asked Alexa to suggest her a challenge, Alexa, responded: “Here’s something I found on the web. According to ourcommunitynow.com: The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

Also Watch this VIRAL VIDEO- Dead Man alive on funeral pyre in Delhi

Related Articles

In a statement to a leading media publication, Amazon confirmed Alexa’s behaviour, saying, “As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”

Amazon isn’t the only company to run into issues trying to parse the web for content.

Tags
January 1, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Viral Videos: Monks Dance to "Aila Re Aila" and many more songs

Viral Videos: Monks Dance to “Aila Re Aila” and many more songs

November 22, 2021
A Folk singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video

A Folk singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

Arunachal: Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

November 19, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

November 17, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

VIRAL VIDEO- Delhi woman slaps cab driver, hurls abuses in middle of the road

November 17, 2021
Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Hollywood Actor Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa- Watch VIRAL VIDEO

November 13, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO of a  girl hit a wonderful target with her feet,  post shared by Harsh Goenka, you too will be surprised after watching this viral video.

Viral video of a girl standing on her hands and hitting target by her feet, will surprise you

November 12, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman police inspector carries unconscious man on her shoulders amid Chennai rain

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman police inspector carries unconscious man on her shoulders amid Chennai rain

November 11, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot

VIRAL NEWS: Couple gets stuck in waterfall during pre-wedding shoot

November 9, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can't calm

VIRAL VIDEO: Girl Kisses Her Pet Snake, netizens can’t calm

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button