VIRAL NEWS- In a shocking incident, Alexa voice assistant “challenged” a 10-year-old girl to touch a penny to the prongs of a plug partially inserted into an electrical outlet, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Also Watch this Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

According to the BBC report, the girl’s mother Kristin Livdahl posted a screenshot of their Alexa activity history on her Twitter handle and narrated her ordeal on Twitter. She wrote that when her 10-year-old kid asked Alexa to suggest her a challenge, Alexa, responded: “Here’s something I found on the web. According to ourcommunitynow.com: The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

Also Watch this VIRAL VIDEO- Dead Man alive on funeral pyre in Delhi

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

In a statement to a leading media publication, Amazon confirmed Alexa’s behaviour, saying, “As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”

Amazon isn’t the only company to run into issues trying to parse the web for content.