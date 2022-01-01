China Says Arunachal Pradesh ‘Inherent Part’ Of Its Territory

Story Highlights The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ITANAGAR– China on Friday defended the renaming of 15 more places in India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the southern part of Tibet is an “inherent part” of its territory. PTI reported

India on Thursday strongly rejected China renaming 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state had “always been” and would “always be” an integral part of India and that assigning “invented” names did not alter this fact.

India’s reaction came in response to China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs announcing Chinese names for 15 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as South Tibet.

“We have seen such. This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

“Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact,” Bagchi said.

Asked for his reaction to India’s assertion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that “the southern part of Tibet belongs to the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China and it has been China’s inherent territories”.

“People of different ethnic groups have been living in that area for many years and have given many names for that areas,” he said.

“For standardised management of the area, the competent authorities in China in accordance with relevant regulations have published the names for the relevant area. These are matters within China’s sovereignty,” Zhao said.

