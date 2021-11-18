National

China has built a second village in Arunachal, says report

The reports claim that "the new enclave did not exist in 2019 according to the satellite images.

November 18, 2021
0 2 minutes read
China has built a second village in Arunachal, says report
Photo- NDTV
Story Highlights
  • The enclave lies 93km east of a China-constructed village in Arunachal, whose existence was confirmed by the Pentagon just days ago.

ITANAGAR-   China has built a second village (cluster of at least 60 buildings )  in Arunachal Pradesh, approximately 6 kilometres within India in the region between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the International Boundary, according to a media report.

The new enclave can be seen in images – accessed by NDTV – from two major satellite imagery providers: Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs, and its exact location is clearly indicated on Bharatmaps, a Government of India online map service. A digital map of India, detailed by the Survey of India, which comes under the Department of Science & Technology – also confirms the location, the channel said.

Read This Also- CM Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

The NDTV reports claimed that “the new enclave did not exist in 2019 according to the satellite images; a year later, it can be seen. According to reports Chinese enclave within Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh constructed between March 2019 and February 2021.

Related Articles
Photo- NDTV

Earlier this month, the US Department of Defense’s report  confirmed that ” in 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village in a piece of “disputed territory” between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC.

Following its publication, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had “taken note” of the DoD report.

Also Read This-  China built Village Along LAC after overrunning an Assam Rifles post in 1959- Sources

He asserted that China had “undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades”.

“India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims,” Bagchi added. Later, however, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat dismissed the reports.

Also Read Tis- China has occupied 50 km of Indian Territory in Arunachal- claims Tapir Gao in LS

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, Rawat claimed that China had only been carrying out construction on its side of the LAC. He also said that “as far as we are concerned, no such village development has taken place on our side of the LAC”.

“The present controversy that has erupted, that the Chinese have come across into our territory and built a new village, is not true,” he said.

In a 16 November article on thedrive.com, @detresfa_ wrote that China is developing a network of large heliports across the Tibetan plateau and along its tense border with India that can be of major use in a crisis.

Tags
November 18, 2021
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

October 19, 2021
Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

Kerala floods: House collapses Video Viral, death toll rises to 23

October 17, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence : Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Arrested

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence : Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Arrested

October 10, 2021
Vice President's FB post after returning from 7-day North East tour

Vice President’s FB post after returning from 7-day North East tour

October 10, 2021
Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

Cronavirus pandemic : October-December ‘crucial period’ for India  

October 8, 2021
Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in Tawang

October 8, 2021
Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

October 7, 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Down in India, Showing Server Error

October 4, 2021
Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru Boarding  School shut after 60 students test positive for Covid-19

September 29, 2021
Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

Police constable shoots himself dead outside Delhi High Court

September 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button