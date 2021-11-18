Arunachal: Assam Rifles Celebrates Golden Jubilee of 1971 War Victory at Kanubari HSS

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR(North) celebrated golden jubilee of 1971 war victory at Kanubari Higher secondary School in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh on 18 Nov 21.

During the celebration which commemorated the 50 years of glorious victory, a documentary on 1971 war was streamed.

The heroic tales of martyrs of 1971war were shared with the students and they were educated about the varios entry schems to Armed Forces.

The event aimed at motivating local youth not to fall prey to false propaganda of insurgent groups. The students and teachers expressed their gratitude towards Assam rifles for generating awareness about our glorious past.