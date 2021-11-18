IAF helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal, pilots and crew safe

ITANAGAR- An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday. All of them are safe.

The helicopter was carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place. A court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons for the incident, sources said.

( This is a developing story, if you have any information regarding this incident, write in comment box )

In September, two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed on a hill in Shiv Garh Dhar area, near Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 3, two pilots were killed after an Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot.