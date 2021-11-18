Arunachal
Trending

IAF helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal, pilots and crew safe

The helicopter was carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place.

November 18, 2021
0 1 minute read
IAF helicopter crash-lands in Arunachal, pilots and crew safe ITANAGAR- An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday. All of them are safe. The helicopter was carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place. A court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons for the incident, sources said. In September, two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed on a hill in Shiv Garh Dhar area, near Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 3, two pilots were killed after an Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1461247079078973441 ( This is a developing story, if you have any information regarding this incident, write in comment box )

ITANAGAR-  An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly crash-landed in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with two pilots and three crew members on Thursday. All of them are safe.

The helicopter was carrying out a maintenance sortie in the area when the incident took place. A court of inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the reasons for the incident, sources said.

 ( This is a developing story, if you have any information regarding this incident, write in comment box  )

In September, two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed on a hill in Shiv Garh Dhar area, near Patnitop tourist resort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 3, two pilots were killed after an Army helicopter crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam lake near Pathankot.

Tags
November 18, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal CM elebrates Children's day with students of VKV Seijosa in Pakke Kessang 

Arunachal CM elebrates Children’s day with students of VKV Seijosa in Pakke Kessang 

November 14, 2021
Arunachal: ATKSSU celebrates Golden Jubilee Celebration at Namsai

Arunachal: ATKSSU celebrates Golden Jubilee Celebration at Namsai

November 14, 2021
Arunachal cabinet adopts declaration on climate change

Arunachal cabinet adopts declaration on climate change

November 14, 2021
India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders reach Pasighat

India @ 75 BRO motorcycle expedition riders reach Pasighat

November 13, 2021
Arunachal: Apatani Teachers Welfare Forum, Lower Subansiri Dist celebrates its silver jubilee

Arunachal: Apatani Teachers Welfare Forum, Lower Subansiri Dist celebrates its silver jubilee

November 13, 2021
Arunachal Governor BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Children’s Day greetings

Arunachal Guv, CM extend Children’s Day greetings

November 13, 2021
Arunachal: RGU organises Pre- Children’s Day

Arunachal: RGU organises Pre- Children’s Day

November 13, 2021
Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign held at Luaksim and Olington Village in Longding dist

Arunachal: Free Legal Awareness cum Outreach Campaign held at Luaksim and Olington Village in Longding dist

November 13, 2021
Arunachal: CHF intensifies onion-garlic-guava mission

Arunachal: CHF intensifies onion-garlic-guava mission

November 13, 2021
Arunachal: State govt approves 192 road projects under PMGSY in 25 districts

Arunachal: State govt approves 192 road projects under PMGSY in 25 districts

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button