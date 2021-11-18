Arunachal: Governor interacts with Mountain Cycling cum Trekking Expedition Team

Story Highlights The Governor suggested the Team members to educate villagers about health, hygiene and sanitation and promotion of primary education. Every child must go to school, he stressed.

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with the members of ‘Mountain Cycling cum Trekking Expedition’ Team from 106 Infantry Brigade at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th November 2021. The expedition, which was flagged off from Nyakmadung in West Kameng, has covered 714 KM in seven districts of the State, aiming to foster the spirit of Adventurism and strengthening of the bonhomie between the security forces and the local population.

The Governor complimented the participants and lauded their mission. He commended the officers and personnel for interacting with school children and holding medical camps in the far-flung villages.

Read This Also- Arunachal: Governor meets Chief of Defence Staff,

The Governor said that as members of our democratic nation’s armed forces, soldiers have to uphold nationalism and bonhomie with the civilian population. He said that the present Central Government and its apex leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always concerned about the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. It is, therefore, our duty to safeguard the sacred land of Bharat Mata, he said.

The Governor exhorted the ‘Mountain Cycling cum Trekking Expedition’ Team to continue the endeavour of creating awareness regarding the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces and motivate the youth to join the Forces. He also advised them to prepare themselves for facing any eventuality like Doklam and Galwan Valley boldly.

Read This Also- Governor reviews progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

The Governor advised the participants to create awareness regarding COVID-19 Pandemic and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, including effective use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, social distancing, i.e. ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’. He also asked them to motivate people to take anti COVID vaccine, its two doses, at the earliest, without any apprehension of any kind.

Read This Also- Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Public leaders in Walong

The Expedition Team is led by Lt. Col Rupam Sharma and has 2 officers, including a medical officer, 2 Junior Commission officers and 14 Other Ranks from 7 DOGRA, 16 SIKH, 16 JAT, 305 Field Workshop Company and 106 Infantry Brigade Signal Company. The expedition will be covering a distance of about 1200 KM and will be FLAGGED IN at Tezpur on 27th November 2021.