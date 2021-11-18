Arunachal: 400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut across the state- CM

Story Highlights The chief minister called upon community based organizations to visit their areas and recommend which schools may be shut down and which schools in a periphery can be clubbed into one,

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that “ so far 400 zero enrolment schools shut down across the state and the Govt has decided to select one school in each of the 60 assembly constituencies to be developed as a model school with all facilities,”. Mr Khandu said on Tuesday while inaugurating the permanent campus of the Government College at Bomdila in West Kameng district.

He said that ” the number of government schools in the state has increased from only three since Independence to more than 3,000 but the quality in education has not witnessed the desired rise.

The chief minister called upon community based organizations to visit their areas and recommend which schools may be shut down and which schools in a periphery can be clubbed into one, an official communique said.

“Let us club schools situated not at far from each other into one and focus on its development with proper infrastructure and sufficient teachers,” he added.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to improve the education scenario of the state, Mr Khandu said the year 2021 has been declared as the ‘Year of Education’.