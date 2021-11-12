Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor meets Chief of Defence Staff,

They discussed about security, border areas development and recruitment.

November 12, 2021
NEW DELHI-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, at New Delhi on 12th November 2021. They discussed about security, border areas development and recruitment.

The Governor, who took up the issue of raising and sanctioning of two additional Rifle Companies each for the two Arunachal Battalions, urged the CDS to facilitate the matter at the earliest to strengthen the Home Grown Defenders.

The Governor informed the CDS about the State Government’s proposal to construct 22 strategically important Border roads and 72-foot suspension bridges in forward most border locations to facilitate patrolling by our troops and a new Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Dirang (Zimthung Site) and development of an abandoned ALG at Anini (Alinye) for Defence as well as Civil operations. He briefed the CDs to help the State Government by expediting the approval process.

The Governor shared his visit details to Walong with the CDS for celebrating this year’s Deepawali with soldiers and conveyed his appreciation for the Eastern Army Commander, who organised the then Governor’s interaction with the troops at Walong.

